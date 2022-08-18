FARM NOTES

2022 Precision Ag Day Prescriptive Tillage is August 25

Join Champaign and Madison County OSU Extension as we look at the potential for prescriptive tillage technology. This is the next step in subfield management, with implements able to adjust on the fly while in operation. Specialist from OSU will be presenting on the agronomic factors to consider with this technology, and what might be a fit for your operation. Local equipment dealers will also be on hand to discuss what their respective companies have to offer. Cargill will be providing a brisket lunch by Family K Concessions and will give a presentation on the exciting changes at the Sidney facility.

DATE: August 25, 2022

TIME: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION: Michael’s Building, Champaign County Fairgrounds

384 Park Ave. Urbana, Ohio 43078

This is a FREE event, but please register at go.osu.edu/tillage2022.

For more information, visit champaign.osu.edu or madison.osu.edu.

——-

Submitted by

Grant Davis, CCA

Extension Educator

Agriculture and Natural Resources