FAIR WINNERS

Allison Harlan, 2022 Dan Pond Memorial award.

Allison Harlan Reserve Champion Small Flock. Pictured left to right, Kevin Neer, Dani Schipfer, Allison Harlan, and Sophie Pullins.

Allison Harlan, Reserve Supreme Champion Ram. Pictured, Dani Schipfer.

Allison Harlan, 2 time Reserve Champion Pen Of 2 Division Champion and Division Reserve Champion. Pictured, Sophie Pullins holding the banners.

Layne Blackburn- Reserve Champion Production Pullets