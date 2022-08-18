Posted on by

FAIR WINNERS


Allison Harlan, 2022 Dan Pond Memorial award.

Allison Harlan, 2022 Dan Pond Memorial award.


Submitted photos

Allison Harlan Reserve Champion Small Flock. Pictured left to right, Kevin Neer, Dani Schipfer, Allison Harlan, and Sophie Pullins.


Submitted photos

Allison Harlan, Reserve Supreme Champion Ram. Pictured, Dani Schipfer.


Submitted photos

Allison Harlan, 2 time Reserve Champion Pen Of 2 Division Champion and Division Reserve Champion. Pictured, Sophie Pullins holding the banners.


Submitted photos

Layne Blackburn- Reserve Champion Production Pullets


Submitted photos

Allison Harlan, 2022 Dan Pond Memorial award.

Allison Harlan Reserve Champion Small Flock. Pictured left to right, Kevin Neer, Dani Schipfer, Allison Harlan, and Sophie Pullins.

Allison Harlan, Reserve Supreme Champion Ram. Pictured, Dani Schipfer.

Allison Harlan, 2 time Reserve Champion Pen Of 2 Division Champion and Division Reserve Champion. Pictured, Sophie Pullins holding the banners.

Layne Blackburn- Reserve Champion Production Pullets

Allison Harlan, 2022 Dan Pond Memorial award.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_1.jpgAllison Harlan, 2022 Dan Pond Memorial award. Submitted photos

Allison Harlan Reserve Champion Small Flock. Pictured left to right, Kevin Neer, Dani Schipfer, Allison Harlan, and Sophie Pullins.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_2.jpgAllison Harlan Reserve Champion Small Flock. Pictured left to right, Kevin Neer, Dani Schipfer, Allison Harlan, and Sophie Pullins. Submitted photos

Allison Harlan, Reserve Supreme Champion Ram. Pictured, Dani Schipfer.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_3.jpgAllison Harlan, Reserve Supreme Champion Ram. Pictured, Dani Schipfer. Submitted photos

Allison Harlan, 2 time Reserve Champion Pen Of 2 Division Champion and Division Reserve Champion. Pictured, Sophie Pullins holding the banners.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_4.jpgAllison Harlan, 2 time Reserve Champion Pen Of 2 Division Champion and Division Reserve Champion. Pictured, Sophie Pullins holding the banners. Submitted photos

Layne Blackburn- Reserve Champion Production Pullets
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_Production-Pullets.jpgLayne Blackburn- Reserve Champion Production Pullets Submitted photos