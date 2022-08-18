State Route 29 Maintenance – Expect lane closures on S.R. 29 between S.R. 235 and S.R. 560 on Thursday, April 28 through Friday, September 20 from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Crews will be performing chip sealing. Traffic will be maintained with a flagger in the work zone.

State Route 29 Bridge Repairs – S.R. 29 will experience shoulder closures between Carysville Road and Shanley Road on Monday, August 8 through Monday, August 29 from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Crews will be performing bridge repairs. Traffic will be maintained in the work zone.

State Route 29 Pipe Replacement – S.R. 29 will close West of Rosedale Road on Tuesday, September 6 through Friday, September 16. Crews will be performing a pipe replacement.

Detour: S.R. 29 to S.R. 4 to S.R. 56 to S.R. 187 to S.R. 29

State Route 54 Bridge Repairs – S.R. 54 closed between Buck Creek Road and Hurst Road on Monday, August 15 through Monday, September 5 Crews will be performing bridge repairs over Dugan Ditch.

• Southbound Detour: S.R. 29 to S.R. 56 to S.R. 4 to S.R. 54

• Northbound Detour: S.R. 4 to S.R. 56 to S.R. 29 to S.R. 54

State Route 55 Maintenance – Expect lane closures on S.R. 55 between S.R. 560 to Urbana on Thursday, April 28 through Friday, September 20 from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Crews will be performing chip sealing. Traffic will be maintained with a flagger in the work zone.

State Route 56 Maintenance – Expect lane closures on S.R. 56 between S.R. 29 to Champaign/Clark County Line on Thursday, April 28 through Friday, September 20 from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Crews will be performing chip sealing. Traffic will be maintained with a flagger in the work zone.

State Route 161 Maintenance – Expect lane closures on S.R. 161, in each direction, between S.R. 29 and S.R. 4, on Monday, April 25 through Wednesday, August 31, from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Crews will be performing asphalt resurfacing. Traffic will be maintained with a flagging operation in the work zone.

U.S. 36 Resurfacing – U.S. 36 will experience lane restrictions, in each direction, between the City of Urbana and S.R. 814 on Monday, August 1 through Friday, September 30, from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Crews will be performing asphalt repairs. Traffic will be maintained by a flagging operation.

State Route 235 Resurfacing –S.R. 235 will experience lane restrictions, in each direction, between U.S. 36 and Grube Road on Monday, August 1 through Friday, September 30, from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Crews will be performing asphalt repairs. Traffic will be maintained by a flagging operation.

State Route 235 Resurfacing –S.R. 235 will experience lane restrictions, in each direction, between S.R. 29 and Logan-Champaign Road on Monday, August 1 through Friday, September 30, from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Crews will be performing asphalt repairs. Traffic will be maintained by a flagging operation.

State Route 560 Resurfacing – S.R. 560 will experience lane restrictions, in each direction, between S.R. 55 and U.S. 36 on Monday, August 1 through Friday, September 30, from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Crews will be performing asphalt repairs. Traffic will be maintained by a flagging operation.

Submitted story

Info from Ohio Department of Transportation

Info from Ohio Department of Transportation