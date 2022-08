Graham High School Class of 1962 reunion will be held August 27 at the Purk building, 103 S. Church St. in St. Paris.

Time is 5 p.m. to gather and 6 p.m. for dinner. Please come and enjoy some great memories.

Reservations can be sent to Jane Pence for $25 per person to 2751 Meadowpoint Dr., Troy, Ohio 45373.

Attendees will also be accepted at the door.