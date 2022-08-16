Fair winners

Maren Nelson (4) of Mechanicsburg was named Grand Champion in the Dress A Goat contest. The contest was sports themed. Maren was a swimmer and Clyde, her Pygmy goat, is the life guard. They were escorted by her grandmother, Vicki Phillips.
Submitted photos
Alexis Baker, 1st Intermediate Showmanship poultry, Reserve American poultry class, 2nd poultry skillathon, 2nd poultry essay, 4th breeding
Submitted photos
Bryson Baker, 1st poultry essay, 3rd poultry skillathon
Submitted photos
Kody Pond won the Dairy Feeder and Steer Herdsman Award. He is pictured with Junior Dairy Ambassador Kenzie Stillings and Senior Dairy Ambassador Sami King.
Submitted photos
Hayden King won the Leslie Broshes Dairy Herdsman Award. He is pictured with Junior Dairy Ambassador Kenzie Stillings and Senior Dairy Ambassador Sami King.
Submitted photos
Sam Wilhelm had Grand Champion market chickens and Matthew Wilhelm was Reserve Champion.
Submitted photos
Sam Wilhelm, Reserve Champion Cattlemen’s steer
Submitted photos
Christian Herron of the West Liberty-Salem FFA Chapter raised the reserve grand champion rabbit single fryer.
Submitted photos
2022 Champaign County Cavy Princess, Hannah Lily Mae Longstreath, (daughter of Ashlee Anaya and Gary Lee Longstreath, Jr.) with her cavy “Anna.” Hannah won 1st place in Junior Division Cavy Presentation, 4th in Level 1 Skillathon, 3rd in Level 1 poster contest, and other awards for her cavies
Submitted photos
Maren Nelson (4) of Mechanicsburg was named Grand Champion in the Dress A Goat contest. The contest was sports themed. Maren was a swimmer and Clyde, her Pygmy goat, is the life guard. They were escorted by her grandmother, Vicki Phillips.
Alexis Baker, 1st Intermediate Showmanship poultry, Reserve American poultry class, 2nd poultry skillathon, 2nd poultry essay, 4th breeding
Bryson Baker, 1st poultry essay, 3rd poultry skillathon
Kody Pond won the Dairy Feeder and Steer Herdsman Award. He is pictured with Junior Dairy Ambassador Kenzie Stillings and Senior Dairy Ambassador Sami King.
Hayden King won the Leslie Broshes Dairy Herdsman Award. He is pictured with Junior Dairy Ambassador Kenzie Stillings and Senior Dairy Ambassador Sami King.
Sam Wilhelm had Grand Champion market chickens and Matthew Wilhelm was Reserve Champion.
Sam Wilhelm, Reserve Champion Cattlemen’s steer
Christian Herron of the West Liberty-Salem FFA Chapter raised the reserve grand champion rabbit single fryer.
2022 Champaign County Cavy Princess, Hannah Lily Mae Longstreath, (daughter of Ashlee Anaya and Gary Lee Longstreath, Jr.) with her cavy “Anna.” Hannah won 1st place in Junior Division Cavy Presentation, 4th in Level 1 Skillathon, 3rd in Level 1 poster contest, and other awards for her cavies
Maren Nelson (4) of Mechanicsburg was named Grand Champion in the Dress A Goat contest. The contest was sports themed. Maren was a swimmer and Clyde, her Pygmy goat, is the life guard. They were escorted by her grandmother, Vicki Phillips.
Alexis Baker, 1st Intermediate Showmanship poultry, Reserve American poultry class, 2nd poultry skillathon, 2nd poultry essay, 4th breeding
Bryson Baker, 1st poultry essay, 3rd poultry skillathon
Kody Pond won the Dairy Feeder and Steer Herdsman Award. He is pictured with Junior Dairy Ambassador Kenzie Stillings and Senior Dairy Ambassador Sami King.
Hayden King won the Leslie Broshes Dairy Herdsman Award. He is pictured with Junior Dairy Ambassador Kenzie Stillings and Senior Dairy Ambassador Sami King.
Sam Wilhelm had Grand Champion market chickens and Matthew Wilhelm was Reserve Champion.
Sam Wilhelm, Reserve Champion Cattlemen’s steer
Christian Herron of the West Liberty-Salem FFA Chapter raised the reserve grand champion rabbit single fryer.
2022 Champaign County Cavy Princess, Hannah Lily Mae Longstreath, (daughter of Ashlee Anaya and Gary Lee Longstreath, Jr.) with her cavy “Anna.” Hannah won 1st place in Junior Division Cavy Presentation, 4th in Level 1 Skillathon, 3rd in Level 1 poster contest, and other awards for her cavies