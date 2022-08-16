Posted on by

Fair winners

,

Maren Nelson (4) of Mechanicsburg was named Grand Champion in the Dress A Goat contest. The contest was sports themed. Maren was a swimmer and Clyde, her Pygmy goat, is the life guard. They were escorted by her grandmother, Vicki Phillips.

Maren Nelson (4) of Mechanicsburg was named Grand Champion in the Dress A Goat contest. The contest was sports themed. Maren was a swimmer and Clyde, her Pygmy goat, is the life guard. They were escorted by her grandmother, Vicki Phillips.


Submitted photos

Alexis Baker, 1st Intermediate Showmanship poultry, Reserve American poultry class, 2nd poultry skillathon, 2nd poultry essay, 4th breeding


Submitted photos

Bryson Baker, 1st poultry essay, 3rd poultry skillathon


Submitted photos

Kody Pond won the Dairy Feeder and Steer Herdsman Award. He is pictured with Junior Dairy Ambassador Kenzie Stillings and Senior Dairy Ambassador Sami King.


Submitted photos

Hayden King won the Leslie Broshes Dairy Herdsman Award. He is pictured with Junior Dairy Ambassador Kenzie Stillings and Senior Dairy Ambassador Sami King.


Submitted photos

Sam Wilhelm had Grand Champion market chickens and Matthew Wilhelm was Reserve Champion.


Submitted photos

Sam Wilhelm, Reserve Champion Cattlemen’s steer


Submitted photos

Christian Herron of the West Liberty-Salem FFA Chapter raised the reserve grand champion rabbit single fryer.


Submitted photos

2022 Champaign County Cavy Princess, Hannah Lily Mae Longstreath, (daughter of Ashlee Anaya and Gary Lee Longstreath, Jr.) with her cavy “Anna.” Hannah won 1st place in Junior Division Cavy Presentation, 4th in Level 1 Skillathon, 3rd in Level 1 poster contest, and other awards for her cavies


Submitted photos

Maren Nelson (4) of Mechanicsburg was named Grand Champion in the Dress A Goat contest. The contest was sports themed. Maren was a swimmer and Clyde, her Pygmy goat, is the life guard. They were escorted by her grandmother, Vicki Phillips.

Alexis Baker, 1st Intermediate Showmanship poultry, Reserve American poultry class, 2nd poultry skillathon, 2nd poultry essay, 4th breeding

Bryson Baker, 1st poultry essay, 3rd poultry skillathon

Kody Pond won the Dairy Feeder and Steer Herdsman Award. He is pictured with Junior Dairy Ambassador Kenzie Stillings and Senior Dairy Ambassador Sami King.

Hayden King won the Leslie Broshes Dairy Herdsman Award. He is pictured with Junior Dairy Ambassador Kenzie Stillings and Senior Dairy Ambassador Sami King.

Sam Wilhelm had Grand Champion market chickens and Matthew Wilhelm was Reserve Champion.

Sam Wilhelm, Reserve Champion Cattlemen’s steer

Christian Herron of the West Liberty-Salem FFA Chapter raised the reserve grand champion rabbit single fryer.

2022 Champaign County Cavy Princess, Hannah Lily Mae Longstreath, (daughter of Ashlee Anaya and Gary Lee Longstreath, Jr.) with her cavy “Anna.” Hannah won 1st place in Junior Division Cavy Presentation, 4th in Level 1 Skillathon, 3rd in Level 1 poster contest, and other awards for her cavies

Maren Nelson (4) of Mechanicsburg was named Grand Champion in the Dress A Goat contest. The contest was sports themed. Maren was a swimmer and Clyde, her Pygmy goat, is the life guard. They were escorted by her grandmother, Vicki Phillips.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_nelson_goat.jpgMaren Nelson (4) of Mechanicsburg was named Grand Champion in the Dress A Goat contest. The contest was sports themed. Maren was a swimmer and Clyde, her Pygmy goat, is the life guard. They were escorted by her grandmother, Vicki Phillips. Submitted photos

Alexis Baker, 1st Intermediate Showmanship poultry, Reserve American poultry class, 2nd poultry skillathon, 2nd poultry essay, 4th breeding
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_a_baker.jpgAlexis Baker, 1st Intermediate Showmanship poultry, Reserve American poultry class, 2nd poultry skillathon, 2nd poultry essay, 4th breeding Submitted photos

Bryson Baker, 1st poultry essay, 3rd poultry skillathon
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_bbaker.jpgBryson Baker, 1st poultry essay, 3rd poultry skillathon Submitted photos

Kody Pond won the Dairy Feeder and Steer Herdsman Award. He is pictured with Junior Dairy Ambassador Kenzie Stillings and Senior Dairy Ambassador Sami King.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_kodyPond.jpgKody Pond won the Dairy Feeder and Steer Herdsman Award. He is pictured with Junior Dairy Ambassador Kenzie Stillings and Senior Dairy Ambassador Sami King. Submitted photos

Hayden King won the Leslie Broshes Dairy Herdsman Award. He is pictured with Junior Dairy Ambassador Kenzie Stillings and Senior Dairy Ambassador Sami King.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_haydeking.jpgHayden King won the Leslie Broshes Dairy Herdsman Award. He is pictured with Junior Dairy Ambassador Kenzie Stillings and Senior Dairy Ambassador Sami King. Submitted photos

Sam Wilhelm had Grand Champion market chickens and Matthew Wilhelm was Reserve Champion.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_wilhelm1.jpgSam Wilhelm had Grand Champion market chickens and Matthew Wilhelm was Reserve Champion. Submitted photos

Sam Wilhelm, Reserve Champion Cattlemen’s steer
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_samsteer.jpgSam Wilhelm, Reserve Champion Cattlemen’s steer Submitted photos

Christian Herron of the West Liberty-Salem FFA Chapter raised the reserve grand champion rabbit single fryer.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_herron-1.jpgChristian Herron of the West Liberty-Salem FFA Chapter raised the reserve grand champion rabbit single fryer. Submitted photos

2022 Champaign County Cavy Princess, Hannah Lily Mae Longstreath, (daughter of Ashlee Anaya and Gary Lee Longstreath, Jr.) with her cavy “Anna.” Hannah won 1st place in Junior Division Cavy Presentation, 4th in Level 1 Skillathon, 3rd in Level 1 poster contest, and other awards for her cavies
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_longstreath-1.jpg2022 Champaign County Cavy Princess, Hannah Lily Mae Longstreath, (daughter of Ashlee Anaya and Gary Lee Longstreath, Jr.) with her cavy “Anna.” Hannah won 1st place in Junior Division Cavy Presentation, 4th in Level 1 Skillathon, 3rd in Level 1 poster contest, and other awards for her cavies Submitted photos