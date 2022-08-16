2023 ‘Barns of Champaign County’ Calendar offered

The Champaign County Historical Society is offering a unique calendar to welcome in 2023.

Barns of Champaign County are depicted in this 2023 calendar and the photos are so real, you would think you could touch them.

The calendar is comprised of 12 paintings by Cincinnati artist, Dr. Robert Kroeger, who photographed and sketched the barns during a visit to Champaign County in 2021. He created the paintings using the impasto method of oil painting in which the paint is applied thickly with knives rather than brushes, resulting in a painting having many intricate, raised ridges. These ridges are amazingly captured on each of the photos presented in the calendar and bring the barns to life.

Visit the website www.barnart.weebly.com Click on Ohio Barns A-C, scroll down to Champaign County to see the barns included in the calendar as well as an essay on each.

The calendars are $15 each and available at the Champaign County Historical Museum, 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana, Ohio 43078 and on their website www.champaigncountyhistoricalmuseum.org.

Limited quantities are available. Don’t miss your opportunity to purchase a keepsake calendar showcasing Champaign County Barns — a true work of art.

All profits from the sale of the calendars go toward the operating expenses of the Champaign County Historical Society and Museum, a non-profit 501© (3) organization in existence since 1934.

Submitted story

Info from Cheryl Ogden, CCHS

