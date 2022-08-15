Posted on by

Fair winners

,

Cati Levan, Grand Champion Overall Market Barrow, $5,300 purchased by a syndicate of buyers

Cati Levan, Grand Champion Overall Market Barrow, $5,300 purchased by a syndicate of buyers


Submitted photos

Gracie Carpenter, Grand Champion Overall Market Gilt, purchased for $1,000 by a syndicate of buyers


Submitted photos

Open class div #2 Champ Solly Warye bred by Daulton Show pigs


Submitted photos

Ava Chamberlain, Reserve Champion Market Gilt


Submitted photos

Sydnee Hurst, Reserve Champion Market Beef Steer


Submitted photos

Cody Cushman, Grand Champion Duck


Submitted photos

Cati Levan, Grand Champion Overall Market Barrow, $5,300 purchased by a syndicate of buyers

Gracie Carpenter, Grand Champion Overall Market Gilt, purchased for $1,000 by a syndicate of buyers

Open class div #2 Champ Solly Warye bred by Daulton Show pigs

Ava Chamberlain, Reserve Champion Market Gilt

Sydnee Hurst, Reserve Champion Market Beef Steer

Cody Cushman, Grand Champion Duck

Cati Levan, Grand Champion Overall Market Barrow, $5,300 purchased by a syndicate of buyers
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_levanbarrow.jpgCati Levan, Grand Champion Overall Market Barrow, $5,300 purchased by a syndicate of buyers Submitted photos

Gracie Carpenter, Grand Champion Overall Market Gilt, purchased for $1,000 by a syndicate of buyers
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_carpentergilt.jpgGracie Carpenter, Grand Champion Overall Market Gilt, purchased for $1,000 by a syndicate of buyers Submitted photos

Open class div #2 Champ Solly Warye bred by Daulton Show pigs
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_warye.jpgOpen class div #2 Champ Solly Warye bred by Daulton Show pigs Submitted photos

Ava Chamberlain, Reserve Champion Market Gilt
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_chamberlaingilt.jpgAva Chamberlain, Reserve Champion Market Gilt Submitted photos

Sydnee Hurst, Reserve Champion Market Beef Steer
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_hurst.jpgSydnee Hurst, Reserve Champion Market Beef Steer Submitted photos

Cody Cushman, Grand Champion Duck
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_cushman.jpgCody Cushman, Grand Champion Duck Submitted photos