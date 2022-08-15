Fair winners

Cati Levan, Grand Champion Overall Market Barrow, $5,300 purchased by a syndicate of buyers
Gracie Carpenter, Grand Champion Overall Market Gilt, purchased for $1,000 by a syndicate of buyers
Open class div #2 Champ Solly Warye bred by Daulton Show pigs
Ava Chamberlain, Reserve Champion Market Gilt
Sydnee Hurst, Reserve Champion Market Beef Steer
Cody Cushman, Grand Champion Duck
