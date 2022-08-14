10th Annual Fearless 5K is Aug. 20

MECHANICSBURG – The 10th Annual Fearless 5K hosted by Running4Life is set for Saturday August 20 at 10 a.m., Goshen Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg. Running4Life has helped 28 youth, 20 years of age and under, in the past 10 years. Their focus is on those suffering from serious or life-threatening disease, injury or illness.

The race was founded for Ellie Herdman who suffered from osteosarcoma. She has been cancer free and going strong for some 8 years and has a little girl of her own.

This year’s race is in honor of 18-year-old Mykaleigh Mullins, from London who suffers from a very rare condition: functional neurological disorder. This condition has turned her whole world upside down along with her family’s. Running4Life hopes to aid in Mykaleigh’s medical bills, scheduled surgeries, her required personal aid for college, and to give her hope of a healthy tomorrow.

To register for the 5K run/walk, 1 mile run/walk or kids fun run go to http://runsignup.com/fearless5k Columbus Running Company will be on site for awards to top overall male & female, medals for age groups 15 – 61 & over, participation medals to all & t-shirts to those registered by August 15th .

Along with the run/walk, events include a bounce house, vendors, raffle, Kona Ice, food & live DJ.

Questions can be forwarded to Kathy Durham at [email protected]

Info from Kathy Durham

