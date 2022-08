Fair winners

Gracie Carpenter won Grand Champion Born and Raised Gilt.

Marissa Bailey and Joey won 2022 Grand Champion Dairy Wether.

Emma Violet, a member of “4-H Allstars”- Champion Meat Pen purchased by Triple D Rabbitry, Christi Violet and Carol Zerkle; also pictured are 2022 Rabbit Queen Hannah Dingledine and 2022 Rabbit Princess Fiona Sweeney.

Gracie Stalnaker, a member “Terre Haute Hare Raisers”- Reserve Meat Pen purchased by The Hoskinson family, Roy Creamer and Terry/JoAnn Griest; also pictured are 2022 Rabbit Queen Hannah Dingledine and 2022 Rabbit Princess Fiona Sweeney.

Christian Herron a member of “Crit-R-Dun”- Reserve Single Fryer purchased by Stoners Ice Cream Parlor; also pictured are 2022 Rabbit Queen Hannah Dingledine and 2022 Rabbit Princess Fiona Sweeney.

Maddie Jenkins, Cavies – Best of Show, Best of Breed, Best of Opposite Breed,1st place in level 3 Showmanship, 2nd place level 3 Presentation contest, 1st place in level 3 Skillathon, 2nd place in level 3 Poster contest and $500 scholarship.