Fair winners

Hannah Bailey won Reserve Grand Champion Market Turkey.
Gavin Bailey won Champion Rookie Showmanship.
Hannah Bailey won Champion young Continental Chicken trio.
Hannah Bailey was chosen to go to state for sewing her two piece outfit for “Clothing for Middle School.” At state she won Outstanding of the Day.
