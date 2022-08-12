PET OF THE WEEK

Paws Animal Shelter

Meet Pickle!

Pickle is a pretty 11-month-old spayed female tiger. She’s a little on the quiet side and loves to be petted. Pickle might like to be in a home with another kitten to snuggle with, however she will likely do well in most any home. Come meet her today in the Kool Katz room today at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

Paws is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Staff report

