Goddard is King of the Ring

On Thursday afternoon, the showmanship winners representing 10 different species competed in the 2022 King of the Ring contest at the Champaign County Fair.

The contestants were each required to show 10 species including horses, poultry, rabbits, goats, beef steer, sheep, dairy heifers and swine.

The winner was chosen based on a point system, and each species was judged by a different judge. Working with each animal, all contestants were judged based on their ability to control and show the animal. The judges carefully watched their demeanor throughout the show.

After nearly two hours of competition, 19-year-old Eric Goddard was announced as 2022 King of the Ring.

“I feel relieved,” said Goddard after the competition. “I have worked really hard this week. I am speechless. I didn’t think I was going to win, I am hard on myself so I was thinking I would be on the bottom.”

Goddard said the most difficult animal he showed during the competition was horses. In this year’s contest, the contestants showed miniature horses. Being a tall guy, Eric said it was challenging to work with such a short animal.

Goddard said in order to learn all the showing techniques for the different species, he went throughout the fair and looked for other 4-H/FFA members who would be willing to share their knowledge.

Goddard said one of the hardest parts of showing this year was staying motivated.

“I have brothers and it is pretty easy to stay motivated and work with animals when everyone else is doing it,” said Goddard. “With my brothers being older, I have been working a lot by myself which is difficult, but my parents and brothers have been really supportive.”

After his 13 years in 4-H, Goddard noted: “It’s not all about ribbons and trophies, it is about the friendships.”

Goddard will be attending the Ohio State University this fall to become a nurse.

He will get his name added to the rotating King of the Ring trophy as well as $500.

For participation, each contestant was given a 5-gallon Tractor Supply Company bucket filled with items that are useful for the species they represented. The participation gifts were donated by Tractor Supply Company.

Charli Ankrom walks with confidence as she walks her steer during the King of the Ring contest at the fair. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_2.-Charli-Ankrom-walks-with-confidence-as-she-walks-her-steer.jpg Charli Ankrom walks with confidence as she walks her steer during the King of the Ring contest at the fair. John Coffman Photography Contest winner Eric Goddard smiles as he holds his King of the Ring trophy. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_1A.-Eric-Goddard-smiles-as-he-hold-his-king-of-the-ring-trophy.jpg Contest winner Eric Goddard smiles as he holds his King of the Ring trophy. John Coffman Photography Addie Wallen has total focus as she works with her sheep during the King of the Ring event. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_3.-Addie-Wallen-has-total-focus-as-she-works-with-her-sheep-during-the-KOTR-event.jpg Addie Wallen has total focus as she works with her sheep during the King of the Ring event. John Coffman Photography

Showmanship contest chooses winner

By Anna Kennedy Contributing Writer

Reach Anna at [email protected]

