Fair winners

Reserve Ambassador – Reese Dewey – buyer Jeanie and Bill Tipple

Versatility Champion 8-13 – Avery Wolf – Buyers- Stride put Ranch & Rodeo, Mack Wright, Brandon Cook Orthodontist

Champion Horsemanship overall – Ali Bair- buyer – Casie Deppen and Boys

Contesting Champion 8-13- Case Salyers – buyers- Link Construction, Hometown Bargains

Champion equitation overall – Faith Denkewalter- buyer- Mack Wright, Stride Out Ranch and Rodeo