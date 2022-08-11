Posted on by

Fair winners


Reserve Ambassador - Reese Dewey - buyer Jeanie and Bill Tipple

Reserve Ambassador - Reese Dewey - buyer Jeanie and Bill Tipple


Versatility Champion 8-13 - Avery Wolf - Buyers- Stride put Ranch & Rodeo, Mack Wright, Brandon Cook Orthodontist


Champion Horsemanship overall - Ali Bair- buyer - Casie Deppen and Boys


Contesting Champion 8-13- Case Salyers - buyers- Link Construction, Hometown Bargains


Champion equitation overall - Faith Denkewalter- buyer- Mack Wright, Stride Out Ranch and Rodeo


