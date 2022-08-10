Fair winners

Charlie Ankrom won Junior Division Dairy Feeder Showmanship and went on to win the Dairy Feeder Showman of Showmen. She also won the Junior Division Dairy Steer Showmanship.

Luke Botkins won the Rookie Dairy Feeder Showmanship Award.

Blayk Thomas won Dairy Intermediate Showmanship.

Avery Randall won Dairy Junior Showmanship.

Khloe Aberle won the Rookie Showmanship division.

Reserve Grand Champion Dairy feeder was won by Nathan Crisler.