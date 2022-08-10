Posted on by

Fair winners


Charlie Ankrom won Junior Division Dairy Feeder Showmanship and went on to win the Dairy Feeder Showman of Showmen. She also won the Junior Division Dairy Steer Showmanship.

Charlie Ankrom won Junior Division Dairy Feeder Showmanship and went on to win the Dairy Feeder Showman of Showmen. She also won the Junior Division Dairy Steer Showmanship.


Submitted photos

Luke Botkins won the Rookie Dairy Feeder Showmanship Award.


Submitted photos

Blayk Thomas won Dairy Intermediate Showmanship.


Submitted photos

Avery Randall won Dairy Junior Showmanship.


Submitted photos

Khloe Aberle won the Rookie Showmanship division.


Submitted photos

Reserve Grand Champion Dairy feeder was won by Nathan Crisler.


Submitted photos

Charlie Ankrom won Junior Division Dairy Feeder Showmanship and went on to win the Dairy Feeder Showman of Showmen. She also won the Junior Division Dairy Steer Showmanship.

Luke Botkins won the Rookie Dairy Feeder Showmanship Award.

Blayk Thomas won Dairy Intermediate Showmanship.

Avery Randall won Dairy Junior Showmanship.

Khloe Aberle won the Rookie Showmanship division.

Reserve Grand Champion Dairy feeder was won by Nathan Crisler.

Charlie Ankrom won Junior Division Dairy Feeder Showmanship and went on to win the Dairy Feeder Showman of Showmen. She also won the Junior Division Dairy Steer Showmanship.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_charankrom.jpgCharlie Ankrom won Junior Division Dairy Feeder Showmanship and went on to win the Dairy Feeder Showman of Showmen. She also won the Junior Division Dairy Steer Showmanship. Submitted photos

Luke Botkins won the Rookie Dairy Feeder Showmanship Award.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_lukebotkins.jpgLuke Botkins won the Rookie Dairy Feeder Showmanship Award. Submitted photos

Blayk Thomas won Dairy Intermediate Showmanship.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_blaykthomas.jpgBlayk Thomas won Dairy Intermediate Showmanship. Submitted photos

Avery Randall won Dairy Junior Showmanship.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_averyrandal.jpgAvery Randall won Dairy Junior Showmanship. Submitted photos

Khloe Aberle won the Rookie Showmanship division.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_aberle.jpgKhloe Aberle won the Rookie Showmanship division. Submitted photos

Reserve Grand Champion Dairy feeder was won by Nathan Crisler.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_crisler.jpgReserve Grand Champion Dairy feeder was won by Nathan Crisler. Submitted photos