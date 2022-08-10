Fair winners

Avaley Bostick won Dairy Steer Showmanship.
Dairy Steer Showmanship was won by Cooper Hudson Love.
Case Stillings won Dairy Steer Rookie Showmanship.
Maria McIntosh won FFA Dairy feeder Showmanship.
Kody Pond won Dairy Feeder Senior Showmanship.
Carly Crawford won the Dairy Feeder Intermediate Showmanship.
