Fair winners

Dairy Showman of Showmen winner Kaleb Pond also won the Senior Dairy Showman.

Grand Champion Jersey was exhibited by Savannah Thomas.

Lilly Marsh won Junior Champion Ayrshire.

Colton Thomas exhibited the Grand Champion Holstein and won Supreme Champion honors. Award was sponsored by Jim and Kay Morgan Family.

Morgan Richards exhibited Junior Champion and Reserve Junior Champion Jersey.

Junior Champion Guernsey was exhibited by Savannah Thomas.