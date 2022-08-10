Posted on by

Fair winners

,

Landree Bacher won Champion Scramble Pig.

Submitted photos

Malynn Bacher was the winner of the market goat showmanship junior division.


Submitted photos

Rylie Thomas exhibited the Junior Champion Holstein.


Submitted photos

Ainslee Halterman won Junior Champion Milking Shorthorn.


Submitted photos

Morgan Richards earned top honors with Supreme Junior Champion of the dairy show.


Submitted photos

Cameryn Thomas won Pee Wee Showmanship of the Dairy Show.


Submitted photos

