Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital Receives 5-Star rating

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) updated its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2022 and Mercy Health is proud to announce that Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital received a five-star rating. It was one of only 429 hospitals nationwide to be recognized with a rating of five stars.

“I am extremely proud of the team’s hard work to achieve this honor for the second year in a row. We continue to focus on ways to improve the care and services we offer in Urbana and the surrounding communities. This level of distinction is symbolic of our commitment,” said Jamie Houseman, President of Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital.

The data used by CMS includes specific measures of hospitals’ quality of care, many of which are updated quarterly, and the Overall Hospital Star Ratings. This year, the hospital star ratings are based on 47 quality measures across five different categories: mortality, safety, readmission, patient experience, as well as timely and effective care. The data is collected through CMS’s Hospital Quality Initiative programs.

“This rating is a testament to the dedication the staff at Mercy Health – Urbana has for their patients and for the communities they serve. It’s also proof of the outstanding, all-inclusive, high-quality care that we provide day in and day out to patients walking through the door at our Urbana hospital,” said Adam Groshans, president, Mercy Health – Springfield.

According to CMS, the Star Ratings were designed to drive systematic improvements in care and safety as hospitals strive to achieve and maintain high ratings.

