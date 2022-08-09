Top Jr. Fair exhibitors honored

Four junior fair exhibitors were honored with top awards on Sunday at the grandstand.

Kaylynn Wilhelm is the 2022 4-H Girl of the Year. She is a member of Flying Barnyard 4-H club. Kaylynn has taken multiple specialty non-livestock 4-H projects and has shown dairy feeders and pigs. Kaylynn has served 4 years as a camp counselor and 4 years on the Jr. Fair Board. She has served in a variety of offices in her club and participated in community service projects over the years. Kaylynn will be attending The Ohio State University main campus this upcoming semester.

Eric Goddard is the 2022 4-H Boy of the Year. He is a member of the Flying Barnyard 4-H Club. Eric has shown dairy feeders, goats and taken a self-determined project. In his club, he has held multiple officer positions. He started 4-H as a Cloverbud. Eric attended 4-H camp every year and served as a counselor for 4 years. He will be attending The Ohio State University this semester and majoring in nursing.

Katelynn Wallace is the FFA Girl of the Year and Cooper Havens is the FFA Boy of the Year.

Katelynn Wallace is the FFA Girl of the Year. Cooper Havens is the FFA Boy of the Year.

