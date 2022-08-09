In the pink for a pig

Addie Dewiel from Graham celebrates being the 2nd girl to capture a pig and take it to the circle, as her pig is carried off in background, during the annual Pig Scramble at the Champaign County Fair. See more photos from the Pig Scramble inside today’s edition.

Addie Dewiel from Graham celebrates being the 2nd girl to capture a pig and take it to the circle, as her pig is carried off in background, during the annual Pig Scramble at the Champaign County Fair. See more photos from the Pig Scramble inside today’s edition. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_1.-Addie-Dewiel-from-Graham-celebrates-being-the-2nd-girl-to-capture-a-pig-and-take-it-to-the-circle-as-her-pig-is-carried-off-.jpg Addie Dewiel from Graham celebrates being the 2nd girl to capture a pig and take it to the circle, as her pig is carried off in background, during the annual Pig Scramble at the Champaign County Fair. See more photos from the Pig Scramble inside today’s edition. John Coffman Photography