Garden Club Flower Show selects winners

Lynn Schaner is the 2022 Garden Club Member of the Year.
She joined Goshen Garden Club 47 years ago as a young mother for a way to do something for herself. Lynn followed her mother, her two grandmothers and an aunt’s footsteps in the same club. Even after 47 years she is still excited to enter specimens and arrangements at the Champaign County Fair Flower Shows.
Lynn takes root outside Mechanicsburg on a peaceful property that is filled with an abundance of vegetation spanning from fruits, vegetables, various nut trees and unique perennials. She also has a little fish pond not only for her enjoyment but to be able to use their waste as a form of fertilizer for her plants.
The love of gardening is also shared with her sister who is her best friend. Working with the soil, weeds and bugs has brought them closer together and helped them through various seasons of life. Of course Lynn can’t help but get the next generation into gardening by offering her grandson a penny for every weed he could pull as a little boy and helping her granddaughter enter projects for the fair.
Lynn has a great understanding of nature’s relationships happening in her own back yard and just how important it is to nurture them the best she can.
Always having a thirst for more knowledge in gardening, Lynn is an extraordinary gardener and proud member of Goshen Garden Club.
Info from Deborah Graham