‘Free Range Day’ is August 20

Be sure to check out a free event on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at two of Ohio’s Public State Shooting Ranges that are within a 50-minute drive from Urbana.

Visit one of these Ohio public shooting ranges that day to gain free hands-on experience and instruction with firearms. Staff will be on-site and provide equipment, ammunition, ear protection and eye protection at no charge.

Certified instructors will also be on-site to assist from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, at no charge. Each shooting range provides the public with a comfortable and safe place to hone their skills with rifles, shotguns, handguns and archery equipment.

The nearest State Public Ranges offering free Range Day are ODNR Delaware Wildlife Area, 1110 State Route 229, Ashley 43003 and ODNR Spring Valley Wildlife Area, 3570 Houston Road, Waynesville 45068.

Shooting range permit requirements will be waived on all Division of Wildlife Class A, B, and C shooting ranges on this date.

This “Free Range Day” is being offered in conjunction with National Shooting Sports Month.

According to ODNR’s Division of Wildlife, their public shooting ranges fall into 3 classes: Class A shooting ranges offer supervised rifle and pistol target shooting; Class B facilities offer unsupervised rifle and pistol target shooting and Class C ranges host unsupervised clay target shotgun shootings.

Check out their website at wildohio.gov for a list of all range facilities throughout the state, operating hours and what features each has to offer.

