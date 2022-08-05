OSU Alumni host send-off

The Ohio State Alumni Club of Champaign County held its Summer Send-Off Picnic at Pretty Prairie Farm on July 31. Alumni and current students from Champaign County and their guests enjoyed food from Rudy’s Smokehouse, corn on the cob from Michael Farms, and an array of delicious desserts provided by the attendees. 2022 scholarship winners Isabelle Burroughs, Zoey Cahall, and Eric Goddard were recognized, and members of the Board of Governors and club officers were elected. The afternoon activities were closed with the singing of the OSU Alma Mater “Carmen Ohio.” Pictured from the left: Eric Goddard, Gail Wilson, Cathy Pullins, Mike Pullins, Beth Deere, Caleb Spinner, Julie Balmer, Elle Spinner, Jill Michael, Judy Kathary, Chris Harmison, James Landenburg, Jan Ebert, Janine Albert-Evans, Beth Harrigan, and LeAnn Harrigan.

The Ohio State Alumni Club of Champaign County held its Summer Send-Off Picnic at Pretty Prairie Farm on July 31. Alumni and current students from Champaign County and their guests enjoyed food from Rudy's Smokehouse, corn on the cob from Michael Farms, and an array of delicious desserts provided by the attendees. 2022 scholarship winners Isabelle Burroughs, Zoey Cahall, and Eric Goddard were recognized, and members of the Board of Governors and club officers were elected. The afternoon activities were closed with the singing of the OSU Alma Mater "Carmen Ohio." Pictured from the left: Eric Goddard, Gail Wilson, Cathy Pullins, Mike Pullins, Beth Deere, Caleb Spinner, Julie Balmer, Elle Spinner, Jill Michael, Judy Kathary, Chris Harmison, James Landenburg, Jan Ebert, Janine Albert-Evans, Beth Harrigan, and LeAnn Harrigan. Submitted photo