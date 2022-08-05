Presbyterian church hosts music series

First Presbyterian Church of Urbana is announcing its August schedule for special music:

August 7: Jane Martin and Janet Ebert organ/piano duets;

August 14: Marie Shirk vocalist;

August 21: Rum River Band Bluegrass Gospel musicians;

August 28: Jazz Service with the Covenant Presbyterian Jazz Band. Summer Sunday services through September 4 will be held at 10 a.m.

First Presbyterian welcomes back the Rum River Band, whose performances have delighted the congregation for many years. The church has long-sought a service by The Covenant Jazz Band, directed by trombonist Tom Billing. Members are pleased to present the group of five trombonists, piano, guitar, bass and drums. Music selections are all of familiar hymns. The congregation hopes that many persons from the area will join in the joyful Sunday sounds of music.

Submitted story

Info from Jan Ebert

