PET OF THE WEEK

Meet Nala!

Nala is a very pretty 1-year-old black and white cat. She came to the shelter pregnant and had her four kittens in a foster home. They have been weened and she has been spayed, and is now looking for her fur-ever home. She gets along well with the other cats and will likely do well in just about any home. Come meet her today in the Kool Katz room at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

