Fair time is fun time

The Champaign County Fair opened on Friday, with morning visitors dodging a few raindrops.

Below is a schedule of the fair for the weekend:

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6

8:00 a.m. Weighing of Jr Fair Dairy Feeders and Dairy Steers

Jackpot Goat Show, Open Class Goat Show

followed by Goat Carcass Contest, Jr Fair Pygmy Goat Show, Dairy Goat Show, Jr. Fair Goat Showmanship & PeeWee Goat Showmanship

9:00 a.m. Junior Fair Swine Showmanship followed by Junior

Fair County Farrowed Swine Show (Swine Arena)

4-H Cloverbud Recognition (Jr. Fair Modeling Pavilion)

Junior Fair Horse Show

10:00 a.m. One day A.R.B.A. Sanctioned Rabbit Show

11:00 a.m. Culinary Exhibits in place

11:30 a.m. Garden Club Exhibits in place

Homemaker’s Style Show (Modeling Pavilion)

12:00 noon ALL Exhibits in place

1:00 p.m. Garden Club judging

5:00 p.m. Jr. Fair Beef Feeders followed by Beef Breeding, Scramble Class, Cattlemen’s Special Steer & Commercial Heifer Show – Top 5 (Woodruff Show Arena)

7:00 p.m. Champaign Co. Classic Truck & Tractor Pull (Grandstand)

10:00 p.m. Junior Fair Llamas to be in place

SUNDAY, AUGUST 7

8:30 a.m. Junior Fair Beef Showmanship –Beef feeders

Released following show.

9:00 a.m. Fancy & Breeding Poultry Show followed by

Poultry Showmanship (Poultry Building)

10:00 a.m. Worship Service (Activities Modeling Pavilion)

11:00 a.m. Junior Fair Horse/Pony Classes

11-12:00 noon Entries for Pie Contest (Pork Council Building)

12:00 noon PeeWee Swine Showmanship (Swine Show Arena)

Guys & Gals Sheep Lead-In Classes followed by

Open Class Carcass Lamb Contest,

PeeWee Sheep Showmanship

1:00 p.m. Junior Fair Rabbit/Cavy Exhibits in place

2:00 p.m. Junior Fair Rabbit & Cavy Skillathon, Poster &

Royalty results announced (Rabbit & Cavy Building)

3:00 p.m. Pie Auction – Swine Show Arena (following PeeWee Showmanship)

6:00 p.m. Champaign County Schools Bands (Grandstand)

7:00 p.m. Crowning of 2022 Junior Fair Queen, 4-H Boy & Girl

of the Year, FFA Boy & Girl of the Year, followed by

Pig and Calf Scrambles (Grandstand)