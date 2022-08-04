David’s Place opens its doors

MECHANICSBURG – A non-profit organization called To Whom it May Concern Ohio (TWIMC Ohio, www.twimcohio.org) recently opened The Resource Center at David’s Place at 3 West Sandusky St.

TWIMC is a non-profit committed to helping individuals in Ohio with life after incarceration. The Resource Center at David’s Place (www.davids-place.org) is the newest branch of TWIMC that will be a dedicated building space in Mechanicsburg.

The Resource Center is where TWIMC will meet one-on-one with individuals to help them define and meet their goals and needs for life after incarceration. The organization has two certified peer supporters, a chemical dependency counselor (CDCA) and dedicated volunteers who will be dedicated to the work of the organization. David’s Place will host recovery meetings and Bible studies, as well as provide resources for employment, housing and transportation.

Both TWIMC and David’s Place facilitate programs in the Ohio Reformatory for Women (ORW) and Tri-County Jail, where they begin making connections with (future) clients through Bible studies, 12-step programs and mentor programs. These programs help build relationships with individuals before they are released, so the organization can help begin working on post-release plans for when they come home.

According to its website, David’s Place is “breaking down Goliath-sized barriers and trusting in the strength of the Lord as we assist individuals moving into the community from incarceration.”

David’s Place offers social, spiritual and material needs; coffee, bakery and market; and counseling and addiction recovery resources.

About the name David’s Place

David’s Place is a place of refuge and restoration. As a teen David defeated an entire army by killing a Philistine giant with 5 stones and a slingshot. He was a loyal friend to King Saul’s son Jonathan and he was a great warrior in battle. Because King Saul was jealous of David, David fled to a remote location in the city of Gath. His refuge was so secure that others who were in danger or distress joined him. This is David’s Place. A place of refuge and restoration.

David rose to be King, but was not a perfect person. Like King David, we too are not perfect and require God’s forgiveness. And like King David we too can be restored and move forward as men of God who are providers and protectors; who can connect in community and participate in society; who thrive in the midst of trials and who overcome Goliath-sized obstacles.

Pictured is Nicole Goodwill and Melissa Thompson (right). Goodwill went through the Life Recovery program and Life Builders Mentor Program while incarcerated at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville. She has stayed connected with the organization (TWIMC Ohio) post-release and utilized resources to help her get back on her feet. She now has custody of all of her children and she is a shift manager at a restaurant. Goodwill is in the process of obtaining her Peer Support Certification and she is ready to give back at David's Place and give clients the same hope that she has had.

Assists individuals with life after incarceration

Information for this report provided by Melissa Thompson of TWIMC.

