‘Summer Breeze’ benefits local cancer patients

The Cancer Association of Champaign County will be hosting its second “Summer Breeze” event on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 6-10 p.m. at Bauer Stoves, 3546 state Route 54, Urbana. This is a casual evening of food, music and fun, featuring live music by Eleyet McConnell, food by K Family Catering and desserts by Let’s Eat Cake.
A cash bar offering beer and wine will be available.
At 9 p.m., there will be a short live auction including two tickets to the Ohio State versus Wisconsin game on Sept. 24.
Tickets for the evening are $35 each and can be purchased by calling or texting the committee members – Carol White at 937-925-3279 or Teresa Hill at 937-206-6809 – or at eventbrite.com Summer Breeze CACC.
All proceeds benefit residents of Champaign County who are dealing with cancer-related expenses, including treatment costs, cancer-related prescriptions and supplies, prostheses, wigs and assistance with fuel costs to and from treatments.
Info from Cancer Association of Champaign County