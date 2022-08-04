‘Summer Breeze’ benefits local cancer patients

The Cancer Association of Champaign County will be hosting its second “Summer Breeze” event on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 6-10 p.m. at Bauer Stoves, 3546 state Route 54, Urbana. This is a casual evening of food, music and fun, featuring live music by Eleyet McConnell, food by K Family Catering and desserts by Let’s Eat Cake.

A cash bar offering beer and wine will be available.

At 9 p.m., there will be a short live auction including two tickets to the Ohio State versus Wisconsin game on Sept. 24.

Tickets for the evening are $35 each and can be purchased by calling or texting the committee members – Carol White at 937-925-3279 or Teresa Hill at 937-206-6809 – or at eventbrite.com Summer Breeze CACC.

All proceeds benefit residents of Champaign County who are dealing with cancer-related expenses, including treatment costs, cancer-related prescriptions and supplies, prostheses, wigs and assistance with fuel costs to and from treatments.

Submitted story

Info from Cancer Association of Champaign County

