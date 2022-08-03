School supplies program returns

The 30th annual School Supplies for Kids program is now being organized by Messiah Lutheran Church, at 1013 East Lawn Avenue in Urbana. Over 750 Champaign county area children were helped last year!

Due to Covid-19, the distribution will be drive-through only. No walk-ups will be allowed. The distribution will take place on Saturday, August 20, from 9 a.m. to noon. Entry to the parking lot will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Any financial donations can be mailed to the church with a memo of “School Supplies.” The program organizer can be reached at 937-631-3086 to answer questions.

Submitted story

Info from Messiah Lutheran Church

Info from Messiah Lutheran Church