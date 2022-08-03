Champaign Co. Fair opens Friday

The Champaign County Fair opens Friday, Aug. 5 and will continue through Friday, Aug. 12.

Livestock shows, equestrian competition, garden shows and other local exhibitions will comprise the daily hustle and bustle of the fair’s activities.

Entertainment at the grandstand will include the NTPA Truck and Tractor Pull on the first Friday at 7 p.m.; the Champaign Co. Classic Truck & Tractor Pull on Saturday at 7 p.m.; the crowning of 2022 Junior Fair Queen, selection of 4-H Boy & Girl of the Year, FFA Boy & Girl of the Year, followed by Pig and Calf Scrambles on Sunday starting at 7 p.m.; the Buckeye Rodeo on Monday at 7 p.m.; harness racing on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and the Demolition Derby on the final Friday at 7 p.m.

There will also be Big Time Wrestling on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the free stage on the main part of the fairgrounds.

Daily admission to the fair is $8 and includes rides, according to the fair’s website. Children under age 2 are admitted free.

Many events at the grandstand are free with the price of daily admission, except the truck and tractor pulls on Friday and Saturday nights, the demolition derby on the final Friday night and the Sunday night festivities. Tractor/truck pulls and demolition derby cost an additional $10 admission to the grandstand. Sunday night’s queen crowning and scramble events are an additional $2 admission to the grandstand. The rodeo grandstand admission on Monday night is free.

Senior Citizen and Veterans Day is Tuesday and Youth Day is Wednesday.

Below is a schedule of events for the upcoming week:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

7:00 a.m. Start Charging at the Gate

8:00 a.m. Weighing of Junior Fair Market Swine

Weighing of Junior Fair Market Lambs followed by

Open Class Market Lambs and Market Goats

11:00 a.m. Horticulture Exhibits to be in place

1:00 p.m. Junior Fair Dairy Steer Showmanship followed by

Dairy Feeder Showmanship

3:00 p.m. Junior Fair Horse Show – Grand Entry

4-H Style Review (Jr. Fair Modeling Pavilion)

6:00 p.m. Junior Fair Horse Show – Contest Classes

Weighing of Beef Feeders, Beef Steers/Heifers

Junior Fair Swine Breeding Gilt Show

7:00 p.m. NTPA Truck & Tractor Pull (Grandstand)

8:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. Weighing of State Fair Barrows

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6

8:00 a.m. Weighing of Jr Fair Dairy Feeders and Dairy Steers

Jackpot Goat Show, Open Class Goat Show

followed by Goat Carcass Contest, Jr Fair Pygmy Goat Show, Dairy Goat Show, Jr. Fair Goat Showmanship & PeeWee Goat Showmanship

9:00 a.m. Junior Fair Swine Showmanship followed by Junior

Fair County Farrowed Swine Show (Swine Arena)

4-H Cloverbud Recognition (Jr. Fair Modeling Pavilion)

Junior Fair Horse Show

10:00 a.m. One day A.R.B.A. Sanctioned Rabbit Show

11:00 a.m. Culinary Exhibits in place

11:30 a.m. Garden Club Exhibits in place

Homemaker’s Style Show (Modeling Pavilion)

12:00 noon ALL Exhibits in place

1:00 p.m. Garden Club judging

5:00 p.m. Jr. Fair Beef Feeders followed by Beef Breeding, Scramble Class, Cattlemen’s Special Steer & Commercial Heifer Show – Top 5 (Woodruff Show Arena)

7:00 p.m. Champaign Co. Classic Truck & Tractor Pull (Grandstand)

10:00 p.m. Junior Fair Llamas to be in place

SUNDAY, AUGUST 7

8:30 a.m. Junior Fair Beef Showmanship –Beef feeders

Released following show.

9:00 a.m. Fancy & Breeding Poultry Show followed by

Poultry Showmanship (Poultry Building)

10:00 a.m. Worship Service (Activities Modeling Pavilion)

11:00 a.m. Junior Fair Horse/Pony Classes

11-12:00 noon Entries for Pie Contest (Pork Council Building)

12:00 noon PeeWee Swine Showmanship (Swine Show Arena)

Guys & Gals Sheep Lead-In Classes followed by

Open Class Carcass Lamb Contest,

PeeWee Sheep Showmanship

1:00 p.m. Junior Fair Rabbit/Cavy Exhibits in place

2:00 p.m. Junior Fair Rabbit & Cavy Skillathon, Poster &

Royalty results announced (Rabbit & Cavy Building)

3:00 p.m. Pie Auction – Swine Show Arena (following PeeWee Showmanship)

6:00 p.m. Champaign County Schools Bands (Grandstand)

7:00 p.m. Crowning of 2022 Junior Fair Queen, 4-H Boy & Girl

of the Year, FFA Boy & Girl of the Year, followed by

Pig and Calf Scrambles (Grandstand)

MONDAY, AUGUST 8

8:30 a.m. Junior Fair Dairy Show (Woodruff Show Arena)

9:00 a.m. FFA Market Gilt Show followed by Scramble Pig

Show and 4-H Market Gilts (Swine Show Arena)

Junior Fair Horse Show

11:00 a.m. Dress-a-Goat (Woodruff Show Arena)

12:00 p.m. K-5 Youth Fair Tours (meet at Perpetual Federal 4-H Activities Building)

2:00 p.m. Junior Fair Sheep Showmanship followed by

Junior Fair Sheep Breeding Show, Sheep Born & Raised,

Special Woodruff Project Class (Woodruff Show Arena)

Junior Fair Rabbit Showmanship followed by Rabbit PeeWee Showmanship

4:00 p.m. Performance Pig Show (Swine Show Arena)

4:00-6:00 p.m. Project Central – Discover 4-H, open to all youth (Modeling Pavilion)

5:00 p.m. Champaign County Born & Raised Market Lamb

Show (Woodruff Show Arena)

6:00 p.m. Junior Fair Horse Dressage Classes

Rabbit Project Presentation Contest (Rabbit Bldg)

7:00 p.m. Buckeye Rodeo (Grandstand)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 9

(SENIOR CITIZENS & VETERANS DAY)

8:00 a.m. Junior Fair County Born & Raised Market Goat Show

followed by Rate of Gain Class (Woodruff Show Arena)

9:00 a.m. FFA & 4-H Market Barrow Show

Junior Fair Rabbit Show (Rabbit Building)

11:00 a.m. Senior Citizens Free Lunch & Entertainment

(Modeling Pavilion) Donated by Mercy Memorial

Hospital & Mercy McAuley Center

1:00 p.m. Junior Fair Dairy Steer Show followed by Junior

Fair Dairy Feeder Show (Woodruff Show Arena)

4:00-6:00 p.m. Project Central – Discover 4-H, open to all youth (Modeling Pavilion)

5:30 p.m. Horse Sponsorship Auction (Horse Arena)

6:00 p.m. Local Foods Presentation (4-H Garden Area)

Junior Fair Market Lamb Show

6:30 p.m. Post Time – Harness Races – Buckeye Stallion Series

Urbana Area Chamber of Commerce Night

7:00 p.m. Breeding Gilt Sale – Swine Show Arena

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10

(YOUTH DAY)

5:00-7:30 a.m. All Meat Poultry Projects & Eggs to be in place

8:00 a.m. Open Class Barrow Show

Swine NOT going through sale released

Junior Fair Poultry Show – Market Show-Turkey,Egg,

Broiler, Duck (Poultry Barn)

Junior Fair Market Goat Show followed by

Production Does (Woodruff Show Arena)

9:00 a.m. Open Class – Jr. Division Horses – Halter &

Performance Classes

Junior Fair Cavy (Guinea Pig) Breed Show followed By Showmanship & Optional Projects (Rabbit/Cavy Barn)

11:30 a.m. Open Class Flower Exhibits in place

12:00 p.m. 4-H “Cook-Off” (Activities Modeling Pavilion Area)

12:30 p.m. Open Class Flower Show judging

1:00 p.m. Pepsi Cola Youth Day Activities (Grandstand)

4:00-6:00 p.m. Project Central – Discover 4-H, open to all youth (Modeling Pavilion)

4:00 p.m. Junior Fair Beef Heifer Show followed by Steer Show (Woodruff Show Arena)

6:00 p.m. Junior Fair Rabbit Sale followed by

Junior Fair Poultry Sale

Open Class – Adult Division Horse Show – Pleasure,

Halter & Performance

Local Foods Presentation (4H Garden Area)

6:30 p.m. Post Time – Harness Races

7:30-10:00 p.m. Big Time Wrestling (Free Stage)

11:00 p.m. All Ducks, Broilers and Turkeys must be removed from

Fairgrounds

THURSDAY, AUGUST 11

8:00 a.m. Open Class Market Lamb Show

9:00 a.m. Open Class – Junior Division Horse Contest Classes

10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. All Projects removed from the Perpetual Federal 4-H Activities Building

11:00 a.m. Junior Fair Llama Show (Woodruff Show Arena)

11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Rabbit Barbeque (Rabbit Building)

1:00 p.m. Market Swine Sale (Swine Arena)

Grilled Vegetable Demonstration (Lions Park Gazebo)

1:30 p.m. Dress-a-Cow Contest (Woodruff Show Arena)

3:00 p.m. King of the Ring Show (Woodruff Show Arena)

6:00 p.m. Open Class Horse Contest Classes

6:30 p.m. Post Time –Harness Races

7:00 p.m. All Animals Released NOT going through sale. Exhibitors must clean out pens by Friday, August 12. Rabbits, Cavies and remaining Poultry stay until noon Friday

7:30 p.m. Junior Fair Dance (4-H Activities Building)

8:00 p.m. Breeding-type Poultry & Production Pullets released

FRIDAY, AUGUST 12

9:00 a.m. Junior Fair Livestock Sales:

Dairy Feeders followed by Market Goats, Market Lambs,

Sale Block Advertising, Market Steers, Dairy Milk Sale and Dairy Steers

10:00 a.m. Horses Released

12:00 p.m. All Fancy & Breeding Poultry Released

12:00 – 3:00 p.m. All Rabbits & Cavies removed from Rabbit & Cavy Barn

4:00 p.m. Exhibits Released

6:00 p.m. Speed Show Barrel Racing (Horse Arena)

7:00 p.m. Demolition Derby (Grandstand)

ALL EVENTS SUBJECT TO CHANGE

