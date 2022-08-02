Church volunteers help trail

Members of the Urbana United Methodist Church recently performed some community service by doing a clean-up project along the Simon Kenton Trail (SKT). Volunteers are shown in front of the historic train car near the Depot in Urbana. The Simon Kenton Pathfinders organization, which built and maintains the SKT, are extremely grateful for any community groups who wish to help with maintenance along the trail. Contact the Pathfinders at: [email protected]

Members of the Urbana United Methodist Church recently performed some community service by doing a clean-up project along the Simon Kenton Trail (SKT). Volunteers are shown in front of the historic train car near the Depot in Urbana. The Simon Kenton Pathfinders organization, which built and maintains the SKT, are extremely grateful for any community groups who wish to help with maintenance along the trail. Contact the Pathfinders at: [email protected] https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_UUMC_TrailCleanup_6-5-22.jpg Members of the Urbana United Methodist Church recently performed some community service by doing a clean-up project along the Simon Kenton Trail (SKT). Volunteers are shown in front of the historic train car near the Depot in Urbana. The Simon Kenton Pathfinders organization, which built and maintains the SKT, are extremely grateful for any community groups who wish to help with maintenance along the trail. Contact the Pathfinders at: [email protected] Submitted photo