Pony Wagon Days Parade set for Sept. 8

ST. PARIS – The village of St. Paris, along with Champaign County, will enjoy the 40th Annual Pony Wagon Days Parade on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. Residents from the surrounding areas will line up on the village’s Main Street to see bands, horses and floats. The parade begins at High Street and Main Street and proceeds down Main Street to the old junior high school. There will be a food court and a basket auction/miscellaneous items after the parade.

To be in the parade, register at ponywagondays.com and bring your registration form the day of the parade. Look for more information about the parade in the next month. Contact the annual Pony Wagon Days Parade via its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ponywagondays/ or if you are interested in volunteering contact the parade committee through the email address [email protected]

By Paule Simone Brown Contributing writer

Reach Paule at [email protected]

