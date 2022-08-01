The Urbana FFA officer team held its officer retreat on July 26-27. Setting up goals, program of activities, events for the upcoming school year, officer books and fair prep fill the day with much to do. After the work we enjoyed camping out, sitting by the fire, making s’mores, playing games and even setting up tents for the night. Laser tag and bowling the next day allowed the team to enjoy a little competition but also bonding. Looking forward to the beginning of the school year.

Respectfully submitted,

Paige Campbell

Urbana FFA Reporter