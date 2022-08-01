Your Hometown Techs cuts ribbon

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting Wednesday, July 27 for Your Hometown Techs.

Your Hometown Techs is now conveniently located in downtown Urbana at 108 Miami St. They offer a range of services including IT, PC upgrades, repair, setup, installation, recycling, and refurbishing.

You can stop by Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m. or call 937-404-1175 to make an appointment.

Pictured left to right are Hailey Berry, Mike Stewart, Oliver Berry, Zoe Carter, Brody Berry, Erika Berry, Deborah Hayslip, Zachary Carter, Beth McCain, Rich Ebert, Christopher Anders, Ryan Berry, Annie Towe, Rachel Suter, Kristin McIntire, Carissa Sellman-Luza, Mark Mackey, Shawn Suter, Nita Wilkinson, Danielle Anderson, Rose Cassady, Brian Cassady, Sara Neer, and Rachel Casey. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_Your-Hometown-Techs-RC-.jpeg Pictured left to right are Hailey Berry, Mike Stewart, Oliver Berry, Zoe Carter, Brody Berry, Erika Berry, Deborah Hayslip, Zachary Carter, Beth McCain, Rich Ebert, Christopher Anders, Ryan Berry, Annie Towe, Rachel Suter, Kristin McIntire, Carissa Sellman-Luza, Mark Mackey, Shawn Suter, Nita Wilkinson, Danielle Anderson, Rose Cassady, Brian Cassady, Sara Neer, and Rachel Casey. Submitted photo

