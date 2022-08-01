Willman Furniture closing after 87 years

Willman Furniture, a locally/family-owned furniture, mattress and appliance retailer located in downtown Urbana, has announced it is closing its doors.

“After 87 years Willman Furniture will be closing its doors forever,” the store owners posted on social media over the weekend. “We have everything marked down so come in now and take advantage of our marked down prices! Some things will change. Due to the marked down prices we will now have to charge for delivery, so bring your truck or trailer! We will also no longer be disposing of your old furniture or mattresses. See store for details.”

In its final days, the store will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Scott Fannin, the store’s owner, responded on social media to various comments from local shoppers who lamented the only furniture and appliance store in Urbana would be closing.

Many commenters to the post thanked Fannin for his dedication to the business over the years.