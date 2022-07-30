Mechanicsburg Public Library August activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 [email protected] https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/

Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed

________

Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 2 pm-7pm: Quilt Guild All Ages. Are you interested in quilts? Quilted a little? Been quilting for years. Whatever your level, join our group and share the craft with others.

Thursdays, August 4 and 18, 2022 from 9 am-10 am: Yoga All Ages. Experience all the benefits that yoga can offer in this class for any experience level. Marissa Abraham will lead class! Classes are the 1st and 3rd Thursday @ 9 AM only for July and August and then we will go back to 2:30 PM starting in September! Please bring your own mats! Yoga will be outside!

Fridays, August 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2022 from 10 am-10:30 am: Roaming Readers Walking Club Ages 18 +. Need help starting a consistent fitness routine? Join the Roaming Readers Walking Club! The club will meets every Friday @ 10 AM. We will walk for 30 minutes around Mechanicsburg and discuss your latest or favorite books!

Monday, August 8, 2022 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: Explorer’s Club Ages 6 (Kindergarten) – 5th Grade. In August, we will explore Lighthouses!

Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Book Page Apple Craft Ages 18 +. This project is the perfect project to get excited for back to school! This could also be used as a back to school gift for a teacher or as an end of the year teacher’s gift! If you are a teacher, this is a perfect decoration for your classroom!

Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 11 am-12 pm: Book Page Apple Craft Ages 18 +. This project is the perfect project to get excited for back to school! This could also be used as a back to school gift for a teacher or as an end of the year teacher’s gift! If you are a teacher, this is a perfect decoration for your classroom!

Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 4 pm-5 pm: Lego Club Ages 5 – 12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex will be provided. Donations of new Legos or money to purchase additional Legos are welcome.

Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 4:30 pm-5:30 pm: Watercolor Painting with Lisa All Ages. Come paint fishes using watercolor! Space is limited. Sign up now by calling 937-834-2004, email [email protected], or stopping by in person!

Sunday, August 21, 2022 from 9 pm-11 pm: Finding Nemo Interactive Movie @ Wren Farm All Ages. End your summer with a splash! Join Mechanicsburg Public Library for a fun interactive showing of Finding Nemo (2003-rated G). The movie will take place rain or shine at Wren Farm, 6150 OH-187 beginning at dusk (in case of rain, the movie will be moved into the barn). This event is brought to you by an American Library Association American Rescue Plan-Humanities grant.

Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: NCAA Football Fight Songs Trivia All Ages. Do you know your favorite NCAA football fight song? Come find out at trivia!