Several Champaign County roads affected by closures, maintenance

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect state highways in Champaign County. All outlined work is weather permitting. Visit the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) website and OHGO.com for travel updates.

State Route 29 Maintenance – Expect lane closures on S.R. 29 between S.R. 235 and S.R. 560 on Thursday, April 28 through Friday, September 20 from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Crews will be performing chip sealing. Traffic will be maintained with a flagger in the work zone.

State Route 29 Bridge Repairs – S.R. 29 will close between South Ludlow Road and Mutual Union Road on Monday, July 11 through Monday, August 8 from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Crews will be performing bridge repairs.

Eastbound Detour: S.R. 54 to S.R. 4 to S.R. 56 to S.R. 29

Westbound Detour: S.R. 56 to S.R. 4 to S.R. 54 to S.R. 29

State Route 29 Bridge Repairs – S.R. 29 will experience shoulder closures between Carysville Road and Shanley Road on Monday, August 8 through Monday, August 29 from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Crews will be performing bridge repairs. Traffic will be maintained in the work zone.

State Route 54 Bridge Repairs – S.R. 54 will close between Buck Creek Road and Hurst Road on Monday, August 15 through Monday, September 5 Crews will be performing bridge repairs over Dugan Ditch.

• Southbound Detour: S.R. 29 to S.R. 56 to S.R. 4 to S.R. 54

• Northbound Detour: S.R. 4 to S.R. 56 to S.R. 29 to S.R. 54

State Route 55 Maintenance – Expect lane closures on S.R. 55 between S.R. 560 to Urbana on Thursday, April 28 through Friday, September 20 from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Crews will be performing chip sealing. Traffic will be maintained with a flagger in the work zone.

State Route 56 Maintenance – Expect lane closures on S.R. 56 between S.R. 29 to Champaign/Clark County Line on Thursday, April 28 through Friday, September 20 from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Crews will be performing chip sealing. Traffic will be maintained with a flagger in the work zone.

State Route 161 Maintenance – Expect lane closures on S.R. 161, in each direction, between S.R. 29 and S.R. 4, on Monday, April 25 through Sunday, July 31, from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Crews will be performing asphalt resurfacing. Traffic will be maintained with a flagging operation in the work zone.

U.S. 36 Resurfacing – U.S. 36 will experience lane restrictions, in each direction, between the City of Urbana and S.R. 814 on Monday, August 1 through Friday, September 30, from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Crews will be performing asphalt repairs. Traffic will be maintained by a flagging operation.

State Route 235 Resurfacing –S.R. 235 will experience lane restrictions, in each direction, between U.S. 36 and Grube Road on Monday, August 1 through Friday, September 30, from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Crews will be performing asphalt repairs. Traffic will be maintained by a flagging operation.

State Route 235 Resurfacing –S.R. 235 will experience lane restrictions, in each direction, between S.R. 29 and Logan-Champaign Road on Monday, August 1 through Friday, September 30, from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Crews will be performing asphalt repairs. Traffic will be maintained by a flagging operation.

State Route 560 Resurfacing – S.R. 560 will experience lane restrictions, in each direction, between S.R. 55 and U.S. 36 on Monday, August 1 through Friday, September 30, from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Crews will be performing asphalt repairs. Traffic will be maintained by a flagging operation.

State Route 560 Maintenance –S.R. 560 will close over Anderson Creek, between Church Road and Anderson Road on Tuesday, July 5 through Tuesday, August 2. Crews will be performing bridge repairs from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

• Detour: U.S. 36 EB to S.R. 29