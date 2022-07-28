Indian Lake cleanup continues

LAKEVIEW – There are many efforts underway to combat the unprecedented aquatic vegetation growth that has plagued Indian Lake and greatly impacted boating.

There are now two aquatic vegetation drop-off sites that are available for residents to deposit aquatic vegetation removed from private docks. Sites include the helipad parking lot on the southeast corner (large parking lot located off state Route 366 near Artist Island, between Russells Point and the spillway), and the gravel pull-off parking lot by Moundwood Marina, located off state Route 368 on the east side of Moundwood Boat Ramp entrance.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), additional signage will soon be placed throughout the park to provide direct links to vegetation removal information.

According to ODNR, there were a total of seven harvesters operating on the lake during the week of July 11-15 in order to help clear the vegetation growth.

ODNR is providing weekly updates on the ongoing effort to combat the unprecedented aquatic vegetation growth that has impacted boating on Indian Lake.

ODNR has dedicated and is running three aquatic vegetation harvesters in an effort to combat the aquatic vegetation growth that has impacted boating on Indian Lake. They have also hired three private companies to operate harvesters that began in early June.

According to the ODNR, lake officials recently began a trial application of a selective systemic herbicide, at the recommendation of AquaDoc. The test area has been buoyed off near Lakeview Harbor and boaters have been asked to stay away from that area.

It is reported that harvesters will next focus on areas near Blackhawk, Moundwood, Tecumseh Island, Sassafras and Chippewa.

Officials indicate that during the week of July 11-15, aquatic harvesters removed 5,459.5 cubic yards of vegetation outside of Pew Island, South Bank, and Old Field Beach. Additionally, Scout dredge removed 2,275 cubic yards of sediment from the nature preserve area.

For current updates, photos, videos and reports check the Indian Lake State Park Facebook page or the ODNR website.

Two new aquatic vegetation drop-off sites established

