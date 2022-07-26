Bank office opens in Urbana

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Thursday, July 21 in Urbana for First Central National Bank.

First Central National Bank has been an independent community bank in St. Paris for over 140 years.

They recently have extended their services into Urbana with a brand new branch located at 1754 E. U.S. Hwy. 36, Urbana. The bank offers a full line of financial products and services.

You can learn more on their website https://www.firststparis.com/.

Pictured left to right are Jeffrey McCulla, Ryan Stradling, Ralph Prince, Sara Thomas, Leo Stradling, James Burroughs, Gina Stradling, Karen Hart, Dale Thornton, Courtney Heckman, Danielle Bair, Traci Christian, Tonyia Hackley, Curtis Blake, Heather Wolfe, Ani Williamson, Dale Covault, Danielle Maggert with son Henry, Wanda Everett, Dean Kite, Keli Lewis, Shannon Monaghan. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/07/web1_First-Central-National-Bank-RC.jpg Pictured left to right are Jeffrey McCulla, Ryan Stradling, Ralph Prince, Sara Thomas, Leo Stradling, James Burroughs, Gina Stradling, Karen Hart, Dale Thornton, Courtney Heckman, Danielle Bair, Traci Christian, Tonyia Hackley, Curtis Blake, Heather Wolfe, Ani Williamson, Dale Covault, Danielle Maggert with son Henry, Wanda Everett, Dean Kite, Keli Lewis, Shannon Monaghan. Submitted photo

Branch location of FCNB of St. Paris

Submitted story

Info from Chamber

