A severe thunderstorm on Saturday left trees down and power lines damaged on Miami Street in the area of the Caring Kitchen and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office. First responders reported to the scene and stayed in the area until the power was restored. Pictured is damage at the rear of the Caring Kitchen, which shares a building with the sheriff’s office.

