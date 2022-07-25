Goodbye tree, hello donkey

Bill Purk, right, reacts to seeing the stump carving of a whimsical donkey done by his lifelong friend Pete Floyd, center, for Purk’s 69th birthday on Friday, July 22. Purk said the 40-foot mulberry tree was removed by the power company for being too close to their power lines, leaving behind the stump.

Bill Purk, right, reacts to seeing the stump carving of a whimsical donkey done by his lifelong friend Pete Floyd, center, for Purk’s 69th birthday on Friday, July 22. Purk said the 40-foot mulberry tree was removed by the power company for being too close to their power lines, leaving behind the stump. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/07/web1_Purk.jpg Bill Purk, right, reacts to seeing the stump carving of a whimsical donkey done by his lifelong friend Pete Floyd, center, for Purk’s 69th birthday on Friday, July 22. Purk said the 40-foot mulberry tree was removed by the power company for being too close to their power lines, leaving behind the stump. Andrew Grimm Photography