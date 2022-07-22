PET OF THE WEEK

Paws Animal Shelter

Meet Lois! Lois has the cutest button nose and is your typical playful sweet 4-month-old kitten. She and her siblings are very friendly and will do well in just about any home. Come meet them today at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

And it’s Christmas in July! For the rest of this month, adoption fees for any kittens born last year (so unfortunately Lois doesn’t qualify) will be reduced to $50.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Staff report

Information provided by PAWS.

