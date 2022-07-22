Village to flush fire hydrants July 25-29

MECHANICSBURG – The village will be flushing fire hydrants the week of July 25-29.

Flushing is done to remove sediment from the pipes in order to maintain water clarity and quality in the distribution pipes.

Your water is safe to drink.

Occasionally, water becomes discolored after hydrant flushing. If this happens, run your cold water tap for a few minutes until the water clears.

If it doesn’t clear the first time, wait a few minutes and run the water again. You should avoid washing clothes until the water clears.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Village of Mechanicsburg

Submitted by the Village of Mechanicsburg