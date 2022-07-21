Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition returns

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Rotary Club will host the Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition for an eighth year next month, featuring delicious mobile cuisine and live entertainment that is fun for all ages.

The community-favorite event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Veterans Park in Springfield.

“We continue to be extremely pleased with the quality and variety of food trucks represented at the competition,” said Eddie Bell, Rotary member and Food Truck Competition marketing committee chair. “Every year we see new trucks, a new concept or new take on gourmet mobile cuisine that we’ve never had before.”

Up to 30 food trucks are competing this year with dishes that all stand out in their own unique way, with the ultimate goal of winning the $5,000 grand prize. From American comfort food and standards such as BBQ, burgers, pizza, seafood and wings, to cuisine from around the world, including African, Asian, Cajun, Greek, Hawaiian, Indian, Italian and more. There’s even biscuits, brunch, waffles, sweet treats and desserts to be had. The trucks will be lining the park’s pathway to cure any craving, while also creating new ones along the way. A complete list of this year’s trucks can be found at springfieldfoodtruck.com and on the Springfield Food Truck mobile app.

In addition to the $5,000 grand prize, a $2,500 runner-up and $1,500 third-place prize will be decided by a panel of local and special guest celebrity judges. Chef judges for this year’s competition include:

-Erica Blaire Roby, Champion of Food Networks BBQ BRAWL

-Lisa Freeman, Chef/Owner of Crust & Company, Salato Deli, and Le Torte Dolci Bakery

-Clayton Horrighs, Executive Chef of Speakeasy Ramen

-Doug McGregor, owner of Seasons Kitchen

-Elizabeth Wiley, Chef/Owner of Meadowlark Restaurant and Wheat Penny Oven & Bar

All event attendees can also vote via the Springfield Food Truck mobile app for their favorite food truck to receive the $1,000 “People’s Choice” award. All winners will be announced on stage at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Live entertainment on the park stage starts at 12 p.m. and will continue through 7 p.m. with four musical acts including Stringus Khan at 12 p.m., Terrapin Moon at 2 p.m., Braeden Carey at 4 p.m. and Factory Line at 6 p.m.

“While the competition is a great annual community social event, it is also a major fundraiser for Rotary, with proceeds specifically supporting local people with disabilities and scholarships,” said Bell, who noted that over $200,000 has been raised by the competition throughout the year for the group’s causes.

While admission to the event is free, attendees will be able to make donations to help support Springfield Rotary’s causes in-person and via the mobile app this year during the event. Attendees will also be purchasing items from the full menus that food trucks have to offer. A beer garden open throughout the event will feature craft beer from Springfield’s Mother Stewart’s Brewery, Michelob Ultra, Budweiser, Bud Light and White Claw. Water and a selection of soda will also be available.

“We encourage everybody to come early, bring your lawn chairs and blankets, stick around all day for the entertainment, and enjoy all the gourmet treats the competition has to offer,” said Bell.

For complete details and updates about participating food trucks, entertainment schedule, competition and more, visit springfieldfoodtruck.com, facebook.com/springfieldfoodtruck, or download the Springfield Food Truck mobile app for Android and Apple devices.

About Springfield Rotary Club

The Springfield Rotary Club was established in 1914 and is comprised of business and professional leaders within the community who volunteer their time and resources to help others in the Clark County area and throughout the world. This will be the club’s seventh Gourmet Food Truck Competition, and proceeds will benefit the many charitable causes it supports. For more information about the event, visit springfieldfoodtruck.com.

This marks the 8th year

Submitted story

Info submitted on behalf of Springfield Rotary Club.

Info submitted on behalf of Springfield Rotary Club.