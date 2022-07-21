OSU Alumni prep sendoff

Members of the Summer Send-Off planning committee met to finalize the details of the picnic scheduled for Sunday, July 31 at 5 p.m. at Pretty Prairie Farm, 4440 Prairie Road, Urbana.

All Ohio State alumni and current students in Champaign County are invited to attend this free event, but are asked to RSVP to Chris Harmison at [email protected] or (937) 896-3111 by July 26.

There will be an acknowledgement of the scholarship winners from Champaign County and the election of officers. Food will be provided, but if attendees would like to bring their favorite dessert to share, please let Chris know.

Pictured from left to right are Andrea Butsch, Judy Kathary, Julie Balmer, Chris Harmison and James Landenburg. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/07/web1_osu-2022-send-off-planning.jpg Pictured from left to right are Andrea Butsch, Judy Kathary, Julie Balmer, Chris Harmison and James Landenburg. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from Juliet Balmer

