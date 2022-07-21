CCHS to hold ice cream social on Sunday

Here’s the scoop – the Champaign County Historical Museum, 809 E. Lawn Ave., will be holding an old-fashioned ice cream social on Sunday, July 24 from 2-5 p.m. It will be a great opportunity to relax under the trees and enjoy your favorite ice cream concoction.

Thanks to the generous support of Woodruff Farms, Woodruff’s vanilla and chocolate ice cream will be offered. Buy one scoop, two scoops or whatever suits your fancy – top it with your favorite syrup, and create your own sundae. If you prefer, enjoy your ice cream with a slice of home-baked cake or a slice of Stevens Orchard pie (apple, cherry, peach). It doesn’t get any better than that.

There is no entry fee or ticket required – only pay for what you order.

The shaded lawn and music provided by Rob Pollock and his magical music box is the perfect setting to celebrate National Ice Cream Month. Bring your family and friends and enjoy a yummy treat on a lazy summer day.

This event is a fundraiser for the CCHS, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and all proceeds benefit the operations of the museum.

In case of rain, the event will move inside the museum.

Pictured is an informational flyer for Sunday’s event. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/07/web1_flyer.jpeg Pictured is an informational flyer for Sunday’s event. Submitted graphic

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign County Historical Society

