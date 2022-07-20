UPD completes 2022 Safety Town classes

From June 20 through July 1, Urbana police conducted two week-long Safety Town classes for area youngsters, who will be entering kindergarten this fall.

From 8:30-11 a.m. each day, the 28 participants received safety instructions from Urbana police officers AJ Ervin and Robbie Evans on various safety-related topics.

This is the ninth year that the police division has provided Safety Town and this year it was assisted by presenters representing: Champaign County 911 Communications Center, Champaign County Children’s Services, Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and its Dog Warden, St. Paris Police and their two K-9 units, City of Urbana Fire Division, City of Urbana Parks and City Pool and Urbana City Schools and its Transportation Department.

Each day there were presentations and activities covering various safety-related topics that the youngsters may encounter in their lives. Those topics included: Fire Safety, Gun Safety, Pedestrian Safety, Playground Safety, School Bus Safety, Seat Belt Safety, Storm Safety, Stranger Danger and Swimming Pool Safety.

