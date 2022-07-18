St. Mary Fest is Aug. 13

The St. Mary Second Annual Family Fun Day will be held, Saturday, Aug. 13 and has something fun for everyone.

There will be 23 fun attractions, including a Ballistic Swing, a human Hungry Hippo game and the longest portable Zip Line in the nation.

The rummage sale begins at 9 a.m., and the games open at noon. At 1 p.m., the Super Sizzler raffle begins, drawing every 10 minutes.

Only 2,000 tickets will be sold, and any ticket can win more than once.

In 2021, there were two tickets sold that won two times. Total value of prizes available is $50,000, with the grand prize of $10,000 (pre-tax) drawn at 9 p.m.

A $10 wristband gains access to all the games all day on Aug. 13, and the ride of your life on the Zip Line is $5. Proceeds from the event will fund parish ministries and outreach for the next year, and will build a new, much-needed maintenance garage on the parish property.

For more information or to get a ticket, call the parish office at (937) 653-1375 or visit the parish office at 231 Washington Ave., Urbana.

A human Hungry Hippo game is one of 23 attractions set for the St. Mary Fest. The longest portable Zip Line in the nation is one of 23 attractions set for the St. Mary Fest. Ballistic Swing is one of 23 attractions set for the St. Mary Fest.

To be held on Washington Avenue

Submitted story

