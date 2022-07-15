PET OF THE WEEK

Paws Animal Shelter

Meet Gail! Gail is a very fun, playful 1-year-old. She is mostly gray with some white and has already been spayed. Gail really wants to find a home where she will be the only cat, and the sooner the better as she has way too many of them to contend with here at the shelter. Her adoption fee has been reduced as part of Christmas in July at PAWS. Any of the cats born in 2021 are being adopted out at $50 during the rest of the month.

Come meet her at the PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

Paws is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Gail is a very fun, playful 1-year-old. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/07/web1_Gail3.jpg Gail is a very fun, playful 1-year-old. Submitted photo

Information provided by PAWS.

