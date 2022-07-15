Lensman new Graham superintendent

ST. PARIS – The Graham Local Board of Education has chosen an alum to be its next superintendent.

Chad Lensman, a 2000 graduate of Graham High School, will become superintendent effective Aug. 1.

He will succeed current Superintendent Brad Silvus, who is leaving the district for a new job in Marietta.

Lensman surfaced as the top candidate for the job based on his strong understanding of instructional practice, ability to concisely articulate complex ideas and his clear passion for serving the students, staff and entire Graham Local community.

According to board president Leslie Maurice: “As an active member of our community, Chad is committed to serving the Graham students and staff for years to come. We are confident that Chad’s passion, experience and dedication to maximizing every student’s potential will benefit our district.”

A seasoned teacher and educational leader, Lensman started his career with Urbana City Schools as an elementary teacher and then returned to Graham Local as an elementary assistant principal. He has also served as principal of Graham Middle School and is currently the Director of Learning for the district. Lensman holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Kent State University, a Master of Arts degree in Early Childhood Education from Antioch University and Master of Arts degree in School Leadership from Concordia University.

A lifelong resident of the Graham community, Lensman and his wife Shannon are the proud parents of two children, Cade and Ayla, who both attend Graham schools.

Chad Lensman is actively involved in sports as a baseball and wrestling coach and serves local youth through 4-H. In addition to spending time with his family, he enjoys watching the OSU Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns.

In Lensman’s words: “It is both an honor and a privilege to be named as the next superintendent of Graham Local Schools. My family and I are excited to continue investing in the district and the community that it serves. Together, with staff and administration, we will advance and strengthen the incredible and innovative work of this district by continuing the proud tradition of excellence.”

Lensman said he is eager to begin his transition to superintendent by connecting with stakeholders at upcoming community events, including the Champaign County Fair, and supporting a successful start of the 2022-2023 school year.

Begins duties Aug. 1

Submitted story

Information from Graham Local Schools

